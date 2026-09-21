A Raid on the Presidency
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
Ukrainian leader spurns call by Trump to spare diesel refineries in leadup to midterms.
Muscovites awoke yesterday to an apocalyptic sunrise tableau: pillars of fire and clouds of black smoke rising from the city’s sole oil refinery. Visible to millions, the fiery attack forced Mayor Sobyanin of Moscow to admit that the capital had endured the “largest ever” Ukrainian drone attack of the four and a half year old war.
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By LUKE FUNK|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By BENNY AVNI|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
Muscovites awoke yesterday to an apocalyptic sunrise tableau: pillars of fire and clouds of black smoke rising from the city’s sole oil refinery. Visible to millions, the fiery attack forced Mayor Sobyanin of Moscow to admit that the capital had endured the “largest ever” Ukrainian drone attack of the four and a half year old war.
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