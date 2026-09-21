A Raid on the Presidency
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
Whether Democrats take control or not, the technology is sure to face scrutiny in the coming weeks and months.
When the next Congress is sworn in on January 3, 2027 — whether it be under Democratic or Republican majorities — one of the most important issues with which lawmakers will have to grapple is the regulation of new artificial intelligence technologies. Some — Republicans included — are calling for action as quickly as possible as the AI industry has become an especially salient political issue.
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By LUKE FUNK|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By BENNY AVNI|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
When the next Congress is sworn in on January 3, 2027 — whether it be under Democratic or Republican majorities — one of the most important issues with which lawmakers will have to grapple is the regulation of new artificial intelligence technologies. Some — Republicans included — are calling for action as quickly as possible as the AI industry has become an especially salient political issue.
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