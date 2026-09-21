A Raid on the Presidency
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
The president says there are other outlets that could face bans in the future.
Published:
Updated:
Top Republicans are fully endorsing President Trump’s decision to ban CNN, MS NOW, and Politico from the White House grounds, saying that reporters do not have the inherent right to access the presidential residence. Mr. Trump has threatened to ban other outlets from the White House if they do not report more favorably.
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By LUKE FUNK|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By BENNY AVNI|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
Top Republicans are fully endorsing President Trump’s decision to ban CNN, MS NOW, and Politico from the White House grounds, saying that reporters do not have the inherent right to access the presidential residence. Mr. Trump has threatened to ban other outlets from the White House if they do not report more favorably.
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