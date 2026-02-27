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The New York Sun
Opinion

America’s Triumphant Hockey Olympians Put Patriotism Before Politics

The gold medal-winning ice hockey team will have contributed to the health of the country if they can help us restore sports as something that we share in common.

Jack Hughes of Team USA celebrates the team’s gold-medal victory over Canada during the 2026 Winter Olympics at Milan, Italy, on February 22, 2026.
Jack Hughes of Team USA celebrates the team’s gold-medal victory over Canada during the 2026 Winter Olympics at Milan, Italy, on February 22, 2026. Elsa/Getty Images
JOSH HAMMER

JOSH HAMMER

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