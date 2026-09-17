A Raid on the Presidency
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
The desecration of the premier’s likeness recalls the unsolved assault on a portrait of Lord Arthur Balfour.
Published:
Updated:
The acquittal at London of a vandal, Caspar San Giorgi, who spray-painted anti-Israel political slogans on the statue of Winston Churchill at Parliament Square underscores how Britain is abandoning its heroes to defacement sans consequences. Mr. San Giorgi admits that in February he graffitied “Free Palestine,” “Stop the genocide,” “Zionist war criminal,” and “Never again is Now” on the monument to Churchill.
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By LUKE FUNK|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By BENNY AVNI|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
The acquittal at London of a vandal, Caspar San Giorgi, who spray-painted anti-Israel political slogans on the statue of Winston Churchill at Parliament Square underscores how Britain is abandoning its heroes to defacement sans consequences. Mr. San Giorgi admits that in February he graffitied “Free Palestine,” “Stop the genocide,” “Zionist war criminal,” and “Never again is Now” on the monument to Churchill.
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