A Raid on the Presidency
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
Giselle Bonilla’s film aims to cynically prick liberal sensitivities, but ends up unfunny and scattershot.
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Comedies about scrappy groups of misfits staging a theatrical production have become their own sort of genre. Examples include Mel Brooks’s “The Producers,” Kenneth Branagh’s “In the Bleak Midwinter,” Christopher Guest’s “Waiting for Guffman,” and Andrew Fleming’s “Hamlet 2.” The latter film belongs to the familiar “kids putting on a show” tradition in movies.
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By LUKE FUNK|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By BENNY AVNI|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
Comedies about scrappy groups of misfits staging a theatrical production have become their own sort of genre. Examples include Mel Brooks’s “The Producers,” Kenneth Branagh’s “In the Bleak Midwinter,” Christopher Guest’s “Waiting for Guffman,” and Andrew Fleming’s “Hamlet 2.” The latter film belongs to the familiar “kids putting on a show” tradition in movies.
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