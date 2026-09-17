A Raid on the Presidency
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
The slump comes amid mounting backlash over the removal of opening act Macklemore, who was dropped from the tour after shouting “Free Palestine!”
Ed Sheeran’s “Loop” tour is struggling to fill seats, with Ticketmaster showing thousands of available tickets for the remaining nine dates — including a contentious September 25 show at Foxborough, Massachusetts. Prices start at $87 for the tour’s November 7 finale at Tampa, while upper-level seats at Foxborough begin at $112.
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By LUKE FUNK|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By BENNY AVNI|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
Ed Sheeran’s “Loop” tour is struggling to fill seats, with Ticketmaster showing thousands of available tickets for the remaining nine dates — including a contentious September 25 show at Foxborough, Massachusetts. Prices start at $87 for the tour’s November 7 finale at Tampa, while upper-level seats at Foxborough begin at $112.
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