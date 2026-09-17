A Raid on the Presidency
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
Political promises of government spending are appealing until voters consider the price tag.
Americans are wealthier, and fewer are in poverty, than at any time on record according to Tuesday’s figures from the Census Bureau. The news is a rebuke to socialist candidates, undercutting their siren song that high fuel prices and inflation are evidence that only Marxism can solve the inequities of the free-market system.
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By LUKE FUNK|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By BENNY AVNI|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
Americans are wealthier, and fewer are in poverty, than at any time on record according to Tuesday’s figures from the Census Bureau. The news is a rebuke to socialist candidates, undercutting their siren song that high fuel prices and inflation are evidence that only Marxism can solve the inequities of the free-market system.
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