A Raid on the Presidency
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
Challenges facing the Fed include its balance sheet and concerns about the central bank’s technical solvency.
Published:
Updated:
Fed watchers are reckoning that, by raising the policy interest rate a quarter-point, the central bank and its chairman, Kevin Warsh, “passed the credibility test.” The unanimous vote of the Open Market Committee caps weeks of speculation in the press over the commitment of the Fed, and its chairman, to fighting inflation. Yet the challenges facing the central bank suggest it is premature to conclude that doubts over the Fed’s credibility are settled.
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By LUKE FUNK|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By BENNY AVNI|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
Fed watchers are reckoning that, by raising the policy interest rate a quarter-point, the central bank and its chairman, Kevin Warsh, “passed the credibility test.” The unanimous vote of the Open Market Committee caps weeks of speculation in the press over the commitment of the Fed, and its chairman, to fighting inflation. Yet the challenges facing the central bank suggest it is premature to conclude that doubts over the Fed’s credibility are settled.
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