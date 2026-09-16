A Raid on the Presidency
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
A national survey found Democrats leading Republicans 54 percent to 41 percent among likely voters — up from a 51 percent to 45 percent advantage in July.
Published:
Updated:
Democrats have opened up a significant lead over Republicans ahead of November’s congressional elections, according to a new poll released Wednesday.
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By LUKE FUNK|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By BENNY AVNI|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
Democrats have opened up a significant lead over Republicans ahead of November’s congressional elections, according to a new poll released Wednesday.
Already have a subscription? Sign in to continue reading
Cancel anytime
By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Cancel anytime