A Raid on the Presidency
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
The Continent is balking at a plan to bring Canada into relations with the European Union.
Prime Minister Mark Carney arrived at Brussels confident he could secure status as an associate member of the European Union as he attempts to turn away from America. First the European Commission president, Ursula von der Leyen, said she was too busy to watch his speech on Thursday. Then leaders of EU countries poured cold water on the idea. While Ms. von der Leyen eventually changed her mind, the leaders did not.
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By LUKE FUNK|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By BENNY AVNI|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
Prime Minister Mark Carney arrived at Brussels confident he could secure status as an associate member of the European Union as he attempts to turn away from America. First the European Commission president, Ursula von der Leyen, said she was too busy to watch his speech on Thursday. Then leaders of EU countries poured cold water on the idea. While Ms. von der Leyen eventually changed her mind, the leaders did not.
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