A Raid on the Presidency
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
A specialized unit is tracking down and killing perpetrators of the October 7 massacre.
As a Washington-led peace plan and a ceasefire in Gaza stumbles along, Israel is intensifying a military campaign to eliminate future Hamas threats, including by killing current terrorist leaders and October 7 perpetrators.
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By LUKE FUNK|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By BENNY AVNI|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
As a Washington-led peace plan and a ceasefire in Gaza stumbles along, Israel is intensifying a military campaign to eliminate future Hamas threats, including by killing current terrorist leaders and October 7 perpetrators.
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