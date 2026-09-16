A Raid on the Presidency
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
Judge concludes that the George Soros-supported district attorney, no stranger to judicial rebukes, could have committed perjury.
Published:
Updated:
The criminal referral to the Department of Justice of the left-leaning district attorney Larry Krasner is yet another rebuke from the bench of one of America’s most notorious prosecutors. This reprimand, though, carries a threat that Mr. Krasner, who has been financially supported by leftist billionaire financier George Soros, could himself face indictment.
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By LUKE FUNK|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By BENNY AVNI|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
The criminal referral to the Department of Justice of the left-leaning district attorney Larry Krasner is yet another rebuke from the bench of one of America’s most notorious prosecutors. This reprimand, though, carries a threat that Mr. Krasner, who has been financially supported by leftist billionaire financier George Soros, could himself face indictment.
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