A Raid on the Presidency
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
Speaking in coded language via encrypted messaging platforms, they referred to one murder-for-hire plot in D.C. as a ‘construction’ project.
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Federal prosecutors in New York have charged members of a “brazen, aggressive and far-reaching” Kremlin plot to kill people supportive of the Ukrainian cause by using Americans to spy on targets and “carry out targeted killings,” causing “mayhem around the world.”
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By LUKE FUNK|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By BENNY AVNI|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
Federal prosecutors in New York have charged members of a “brazen, aggressive and far-reaching” Kremlin plot to kill people supportive of the Ukrainian cause by using Americans to spy on targets and “carry out targeted killings,” causing “mayhem around the world.”
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