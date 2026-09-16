A Raid on the Presidency
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
The mayor’s promise of an era “defined by transparency” has not come to pass, as the Manhattan Institute joins a growing push to end the administration’s information clampdown.
Published:
Updated:
How long does it take to pull up a city official’s Outlook calendar? A new lawsuit filed by a conservative think tank this week accuses Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s office of throwing its records request on a growing pile as City Hall assigns even simple questions wait times of six months.
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By LUKE FUNK|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By BENNY AVNI|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
How long does it take to pull up a city official’s Outlook calendar? A new lawsuit filed by a conservative think tank this week accuses Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s office of throwing its records request on a growing pile as City Hall assigns even simple questions wait times of six months.
Already have a subscription? Sign in to continue reading
Cancel anytime
By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Cancel anytime