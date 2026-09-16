A Raid on the Presidency
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
The lawyer reckons that if his client loses ‘idea of institutions of higher learning based on truth is gone.’
Published:
Updated:
The disbarred lawyer John Eastman is joining forces with the fired professor Amy Wax in opposition to what he calls “despicable cancel culture” as she presses her discrimination lawsuit against the University of Pennsylvania.
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By LUKE FUNK|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By BENNY AVNI|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
The disbarred lawyer John Eastman is joining forces with the fired professor Amy Wax in opposition to what he calls “despicable cancel culture” as she presses her discrimination lawsuit against the University of Pennsylvania.
Already have a subscription? Sign in to continue reading
Cancel anytime
By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Cancel anytime