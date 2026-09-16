A Raid on the Presidency
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
We are in the late stages of a bubble in real estate prices, with deflation looming.
Published:
Updated:
The unaffordability of houses for many American households is a key problem in both politics and economics. How did American house prices get so high? A central culprit is the Federal Reserve’s vast manipulation of the mortgage and housing markets.
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By LUKE FUNK|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By BENNY AVNI|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
The unaffordability of houses for many American households is a key problem in both politics and economics. How did American house prices get so high? A central culprit is the Federal Reserve’s vast manipulation of the mortgage and housing markets.
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