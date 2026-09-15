A Raid on the Presidency
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
High bench vindicates what Justice Alito calls a ‘Hail Mary pass’ by Democratic states opposed to the president’s effort to prevent voting fraud.
Published:
Updated:
President Trump’s efforts to promote election integrity in the midterm voting face a setback after the Supreme Court sided with lower court judges against the commander in chief. Mr. Trump had sought, via executive order, to make sure that mail-in ballots were limited to eligible citizens. Yet left-leaning jurists, pointing to the primary role of states in setting election policies, put a hold on Mr. Trump’s order. The high court on Monday declined to lift the hold.
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By LUKE FUNK|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By BENNY AVNI|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
President Trump’s efforts to promote election integrity in the midterm voting face a setback after the Supreme Court sided with lower court judges against the commander in chief. Mr. Trump had sought, via executive order, to make sure that mail-in ballots were limited to eligible citizens. Yet left-leaning jurists, pointing to the primary role of states in setting election policies, put a hold on Mr. Trump’s order. The high court on Monday declined to lift the hold.
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