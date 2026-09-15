A Raid on the Presidency
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
The ‘practicalities of the current arrangement’ were found lacking by the Sussexes’ security advisers.
Published:
Updated:
The withdrawal of Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet from the school selected by their parents, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, illustrates the hurdles the Sussexes face in returning to the realm of King Charles III — a pivot to Blighty sometimes called “Reverse Megxit.”
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By LUKE FUNK|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By BENNY AVNI|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
The withdrawal of Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet from the school selected by their parents, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, illustrates the hurdles the Sussexes face in returning to the realm of King Charles III — a pivot to Blighty sometimes called “Reverse Megxit.”
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