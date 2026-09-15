A Raid on the Presidency
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
The director says the relaxed hiring practices only apply to those who were forced to commit such acts.
FBI director Kash Patel on Tuesday was pressed by Democratic and Republican senators about his decision to change his agency’s hiring guidelines to allow those accused of prostitution, solicitation, and even bestiality to join the nation’s premier federal law enforcement agency. Mr. Patel says the changes to hiring practices are meant to give opportunities to victims — not perpetrators.
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By LUKE FUNK|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By BENNY AVNI|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
FBI director Kash Patel on Tuesday was pressed by Democratic and Republican senators about his decision to change his agency’s hiring guidelines to allow those accused of prostitution, solicitation, and even bestiality to join the nation’s premier federal law enforcement agency. Mr. Patel says the changes to hiring practices are meant to give opportunities to victims — not perpetrators.
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