A Raid on the Presidency
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
Condemned for a 1995 torture-killing committed when she was 18, Christa Gail Pike is set to die by lethal injection September 30 unless Governor Bill Lee intervenes
Published:
Updated:
Unless Governor Bill Lee intervenes in the 11th hour, Tennessee will put a woman to death for the first time in more than two centuries when Christa Gail Pike is executed by lethal injection on September 30 in Riverbend Maximum Security Institution at Nashville.
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By LUKE FUNK|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By BENNY AVNI|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
Unless Governor Bill Lee intervenes in the 11th hour, Tennessee will put a woman to death for the first time in more than two centuries when Christa Gail Pike is executed by lethal injection on September 30 in Riverbend Maximum Security Institution at Nashville.
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