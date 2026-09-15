A Raid on the Presidency
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
Accepting Northern Ireland, Scotland, or Wales as members would cost the EU tens of billions of euros.
Published:
Updated:
When embarking on a new relationship, it is always advisable for a suitor to acquire the consent of the intended partner. Or, at the least, a hint of interest. This basic etiquette has been ignored by the leaders of Scotland and Wales, who have announced a plan to break from the United Kingdom and join the European Union. The EU’s response: A resounding silence.
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By LUKE FUNK|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By BENNY AVNI|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
When embarking on a new relationship, it is always advisable for a suitor to acquire the consent of the intended partner. Or, at the least, a hint of interest. This basic etiquette has been ignored by the leaders of Scotland and Wales, who have announced a plan to break from the United Kingdom and join the European Union. The EU’s response: A resounding silence.
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