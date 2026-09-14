A Raid on the Presidency
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
‘My recovery has been a long and often frustrating process, and the lingering effects of childhood polio haven’t made it any easier,’ the Kentucky Republican says.
Published:
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Kentucky Republican Senator Mitch McConnell, 84, made his first public appearance in more than 90 days on Monday evening, emerging from his Washington, D.C., home to cast a vote on the Senate floor.
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By LUKE FUNK|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By BENNY AVNI|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
Kentucky Republican Senator Mitch McConnell, 84, made his first public appearance in more than 90 days on Monday evening, emerging from his Washington, D.C., home to cast a vote on the Senate floor.
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