A Raid on the Presidency
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
The newspaper tells its reader not to worry about ‘civilizational erasure.’
The Economist brings glad tidings. The newspaper reckons in its most recent edition that “Europe faces no Islamic takeover, no mass radicalization of Muslims, and no erasure of its culture.” Instead, the Continent is afflicted by something called “extremism fueled by Islamism” and “social-media-driven right-wing paranoia.” The Economist reckons that “Islam isn’t a problem. Islamism can be.” As the saying goes, that would be “big if true.”
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By LUKE FUNK|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By BENNY AVNI|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
The Economist brings glad tidings. The newspaper reckons in its most recent edition that “Europe faces no Islamic takeover, no mass radicalization of Muslims, and no erasure of its culture.” Instead, the Continent is afflicted by something called “extremism fueled by Islamism” and “social-media-driven right-wing paranoia.” The Economist reckons that “Islam isn’t a problem. Islamism can be.” As the saying goes, that would be “big if true.”
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