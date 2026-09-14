A Raid on the Presidency
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
The Israel Defense Forces is requesting a screening of the film, which alleges the widespread use of AI warfare in Gaza.
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The 24-and-a-half-minute standing ovation — a record — that greeted the premiere of “NAZA” at the Venice Film Festival last week underscores the rapture with which a withering account of the Jewish state at war can expect to be received. Israel, though, is mounting an extraordinary response to the film that has drawn in not only political leaders but increasingly, the Israel Defense Forces.
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By LUKE FUNK|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By BENNY AVNI|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
The 24-and-a-half-minute standing ovation — a record — that greeted the premiere of “NAZA” at the Venice Film Festival last week underscores the rapture with which a withering account of the Jewish state at war can expect to be received. Israel, though, is mounting an extraordinary response to the film that has drawn in not only political leaders but increasingly, the Israel Defense Forces.
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