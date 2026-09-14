A Raid on the Presidency
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
One of Trump’s former top advisors and the Vermont democratic socialist plan to outline a ‘pro-human’ path forward on AI development.
Published:
Updated:
Steve Bannon and Bernie Sanders rarely agree on much of anything. But this week, the two are joining forces in D.C. over a shared concern: whether artificial intelligence is advancing faster than humanity can safely control it.
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By LUKE FUNK|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By BENNY AVNI|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
Steve Bannon and Bernie Sanders rarely agree on much of anything. But this week, the two are joining forces in D.C. over a shared concern: whether artificial intelligence is advancing faster than humanity can safely control it.
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