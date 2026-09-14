A Raid on the Presidency
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
Amid genderbending, demonic imagery, gore-core, and serial heartbreaks, the artist has long proclaimed her desire for ‘tons of kids’ plus her love of staying home and cooking for her man.
Published:
Updated:
The version of Lady Gaga who surfaced Friday carrying her new baby in a sling alongside her financier fiancé Michael Polansky — hand-picked by the superstar’s mom — marks a milestone the boundary-pushing multi-hyphenate performer has long aspired toward: family.
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By LUKE FUNK|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By BENNY AVNI|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
The version of Lady Gaga who surfaced Friday carrying her new baby in a sling alongside her financier fiancé Michael Polansky — hand-picked by the superstar’s mom — marks a milestone the boundary-pushing multi-hyphenate performer has long aspired toward: family.
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