A Raid on the Presidency
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
The bill would also require the Garden State to issue an apology for slavery that ‘leads to accountability.’
Democratic lawmakers in New Jersey are pushing a bill that would require public school students to learn about slavery reparations, and force the state to issue a formal apology for slavery.
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By LUKE FUNK|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By BENNY AVNI|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
Democratic lawmakers in New Jersey are pushing a bill that would require public school students to learn about slavery reparations, and force the state to issue a formal apology for slavery.
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