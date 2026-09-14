Ethan Hawke Bears ‘The Weight’ of the Depression
By CARLOS SOUSA|
The 47th president, visiting the Emerald Isle, declares that he would ‘love’ to see a United Ireland.
The convening of a summit at Cardiff of the leaders of Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland to hasten the end of the United Kingdom is a remarkable moment. England and Scotland were soldered together in 1707, and Ireland was formally joined to them in 1801. London’s direct rule over Wales is even more ancient, dating to 1536. President Trump declared his wish to see British rule gone from northern Ireland.
By CARLOS SOUSA|
By ELYSA GARDNER|
By PAOLO HEWITT|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By BENNY AVNI|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By MATTHEW RICE|
The convening of a summit at Cardiff of the leaders of Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland to hasten the end of the United Kingdom is a remarkable moment. England and Scotland were soldered together in 1707, and Ireland was formally joined to them in 1801. London’s direct rule over Wales is even more ancient, dating to 1536. President Trump declared his wish to see British rule gone from northern Ireland.
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