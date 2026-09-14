Ethan Hawke Bears ‘The Weight’ of the Depression
By CARLOS SOUSA|
Incident involving interview of Democratic candidate for Senate highlights problem of government trying to referee speech.
Published:
Updated:
The titular host of “Jimmy Kimmel Live” is blaming President Trump for having to move an interview with the Democratic candidate for Senate in Texas, James Talarico, to YouTube. But the Federal Communication Commission’s rules are a long-standing irritant to conservatives, too, highlighting the universal problem of government efforts to referee speech.
By CARLOS SOUSA|
By ELYSA GARDNER|
By PAOLO HEWITT|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By BENNY AVNI|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By MATTHEW RICE|
The titular host of “Jimmy Kimmel Live” is blaming President Trump for having to move an interview with the Democratic candidate for Senate in Texas, James Talarico, to YouTube. But the Federal Communication Commission’s rules are a long-standing irritant to conservatives, too, highlighting the universal problem of government efforts to referee speech.
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