Ethan Hawke Bears ‘The Weight’ of the Depression
By CARLOS SOUSA|
With both of its major export routes compromised, Saudi Arabia’s crude exports fell to just 3.2 million barrels a day last month — the lowest level in more than a decade.
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Oil traders are watching Monday for the impact on prices of Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia’s energy infrastructure, which have already driven crude to the highest level in weeks and deepened fears of a prolonged energy crisis that’s hitting American drivers at the pump.
By CARLOS SOUSA|
By ELYSA GARDNER|
By PAOLO HEWITT|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By BENNY AVNI|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By MATTHEW RICE|
Oil traders are watching Monday for the impact on prices of Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia’s energy infrastructure, which have already driven crude to the highest level in weeks and deepened fears of a prolonged energy crisis that’s hitting American drivers at the pump.
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