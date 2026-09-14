Ethan Hawke Bears ‘The Weight’ of the Depression
By CARLOS SOUSA|
Once you normalize arguments in favor of dependency, politics devolves into an arms race in who can send voters bigger checks.
Published:
Updated:
It was probably inevitable that the right’s economic populism would degenerate into promises of more government checks. Early in the week, the administration floated the idea of redirecting federal childcare aid so low-income married stay-at-home parents could get a $9,000 subsidy per child for daycare.
By CARLOS SOUSA|
By ELYSA GARDNER|
By PAOLO HEWITT|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By BENNY AVNI|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By MATTHEW RICE|
It was probably inevitable that the right’s economic populism would degenerate into promises of more government checks. Early in the week, the administration floated the idea of redirecting federal childcare aid so low-income married stay-at-home parents could get a $9,000 subsidy per child for daycare.
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