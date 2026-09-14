Ethan Hawke Bears ‘The Weight’ of the Depression
By CARLOS SOUSA|
He certainly did not look like a cornered man at Dallas.
The midterm convention of the Republicans at Dallas last week demonstrated again what an overpowering presence President Trump is in contemporary American political life. Apparently unencumbered by his 80 years, he rolled two speeches together for a total of over 90 minutes. One was a disciplined and relevant script reciting key achievements and goals and holding the opposition up to civilized unflattering comparison.
By CARLOS SOUSA|
By ELYSA GARDNER|
By PAOLO HEWITT|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By BENNY AVNI|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By MATTHEW RICE|
The midterm convention of the Republicans at Dallas last week demonstrated again what an overpowering presence President Trump is in contemporary American political life. Apparently unencumbered by his 80 years, he rolled two speeches together for a total of over 90 minutes. One was a disciplined and relevant script reciting key achievements and goals and holding the opposition up to civilized unflattering comparison.
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