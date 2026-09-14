A Raid on the Presidency
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
At the center of the controversy is a proposed trade-off: public recognition of President Trump on the building in exchange for his fundraising muscle.
The Kennedy Center is bracing for what officials describe as imminent bankruptcy unless President Trump’s name is permanently etched onto the building’s facade, according to new reports.
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By LUKE FUNK|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By BENNY AVNI|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
The Kennedy Center is bracing for what officials describe as imminent bankruptcy unless President Trump’s name is permanently etched onto the building’s facade, according to new reports.
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