A Raid on the Presidency
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
A top aide to the British monarch called the Ugandan defense secretary to clarify confusion caused by a royal letter declaring the Sussexes private citizens.
Uganda is returning to the Invictus Games, reversing itself less than a week after the head of the defense forces said his country was bailing on the sporting event in order not to offend King Charles.
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By LUKE FUNK|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By BENNY AVNI|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
Uganda is returning to the Invictus Games, reversing itself less than a week after the head of the defense forces said his country was bailing on the sporting event in order not to offend King Charles.
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