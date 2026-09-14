A Raid on the Presidency
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
More than 2,000 hospital and health systems have merged, and most doctors now work for hospitals, limiting competition.
Hospital consolidations and Obamacare rules that limit competition are causing a dramatically rapid spike in healthcare costs, tripling the rise in overall inflation, a group of medical experts is warning lawmakers.
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By LUKE FUNK|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By BENNY AVNI|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
Hospital consolidations and Obamacare rules that limit competition are causing a dramatically rapid spike in healthcare costs, tripling the rise in overall inflation, a group of medical experts is warning lawmakers.
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