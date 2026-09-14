A Raid on the Presidency
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
With the Empire long only a memory, is the sun now to set on the United Kingdom?
What are we to say when the leaders of three of the four constituent parts of the United Kingdom — Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland (England has no formal voice, per se) — meet at Cardiff to sign an agreement that each has the right, in principle, to seek independence from the United Kingdom?
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By LUKE FUNK|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By BENNY AVNI|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
What are we to say when the leaders of three of the four constituent parts of the United Kingdom — Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland (England has no formal voice, per se) — meet at Cardiff to sign an agreement that each has the right, in principle, to seek independence from the United Kingdom?
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