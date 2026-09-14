A Raid on the Presidency
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
‘How do we live in a world where monetizing a woman’s body and sexualizing women’s sport is still a thing?’ Olympic swimmer Ariarne Titmus says.
Once dubbed “MAGA Barbie,” Sydney Sweeney is again facing backlash over an advertising campaign, this time from a chorus of elite female athletes who say her latest project undermines decades of progress in women’s sport.
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By LUKE FUNK|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By BENNY AVNI|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
Once dubbed “MAGA Barbie,” Sydney Sweeney is again facing backlash over an advertising campaign, this time from a chorus of elite female athletes who say her latest project undermines decades of progress in women’s sport.
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