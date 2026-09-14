A Raid on the Presidency
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
The rapper says he wanted to join the tour so that he could criticize Israel in front of thousands of concert goers in stadiums across America.
Published:
Updated:
Macklemore says he was kicked off Ed Sheeran’s “Loop Tour” in America over his anti-Israel comments, saying that the New England Patriots owner, Robert Kraft, “rallied” stadium owners to derail the tour if the rapper was not dropped from the lineup.
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By LUKE FUNK|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By BENNY AVNI|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
Macklemore says he was kicked off Ed Sheeran’s “Loop Tour” in America over his anti-Israel comments, saying that the New England Patriots owner, Robert Kraft, “rallied” stadium owners to derail the tour if the rapper was not dropped from the lineup.
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