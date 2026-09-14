A Raid on the Presidency
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
The Kentucky Republican has missed more than 60 Senate votes and has not cast a vote in person since June 14.
The Senate reconvened on Monday, but Mitch McConnell’s seat was still empty.
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By LUKE FUNK|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By BENNY AVNI|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
The Senate reconvened on Monday, but Mitch McConnell’s seat was still empty.
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