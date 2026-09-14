A Raid on the Presidency
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
‘The Iranians aren’t attacking Israel or ordering their Hezbollah allies to attack us because they know that we have the tools to hit back at them,’ a regional watcher tells the Sun.
Published:
Updated:
Old: Hezbollah and Hamas. New: Houthis and Iraqis. Iran’s traditional “ring of fire” strategy of projecting regional power through heavily-armed proxies is shifting as the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps increasingly trains its fire on America’s allies — yet spares Israel.
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By LUKE FUNK|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By BENNY AVNI|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
Old: Hezbollah and Hamas. New: Houthis and Iraqis. Iran’s traditional “ring of fire” strategy of projecting regional power through heavily-armed proxies is shifting as the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps increasingly trains its fire on America’s allies — yet spares Israel.
Already have a subscription? Sign in to continue reading
Cancel anytime
By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Cancel anytime