A Raid on the Presidency
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
The new Mrs. Trump wrote that Umar Kremlev’s series of parties in the Bahamas following their ceremony was ‘an extraordinarily generous wedding gift’ that had nothing to do with her husband’s last name.
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A new report detailing how a Russian oligarch hosted a pricey Caribbean party as part of Donald Trump Jr.’s wedding celebration is tantalizing Democrats bent on launching new investigations into the family dynasty should they take control of Congress next year. Mr. Trump and his brother, Eric, — co-founders of the crypto firm World Liberty Financial — are prime candidates to be hauled before Congress if Democrats win a majority.
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By LUKE FUNK|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By BENNY AVNI|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
A new report detailing how a Russian oligarch hosted a pricey Caribbean party as part of Donald Trump Jr.’s wedding celebration is tantalizing Democrats bent on launching new investigations into the family dynasty should they take control of Congress next year. Mr. Trump and his brother, Eric, — co-founders of the crypto firm World Liberty Financial — are prime candidates to be hauled before Congress if Democrats win a majority.
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