A Raid on the Presidency
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
The left, led by Senator Bernie Sanders, wants the government to completely stop the AI industry, including agents, data centers, and the whole nine yards.
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When it comes to the frontiers of Artificial Intelligence, I’m surely not your run-of-the-mill expert. I have some sense of models, agents, and bots. And I think I understand concerns that rogue AI agents can break free of their human instructions, or what the industry sometimes calls “misalignment.”
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By LUKE FUNK|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By BENNY AVNI|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
When it comes to the frontiers of Artificial Intelligence, I’m surely not your run-of-the-mill expert. I have some sense of models, agents, and bots. And I think I understand concerns that rogue AI agents can break free of their human instructions, or what the industry sometimes calls “misalignment.”
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