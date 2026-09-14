A Raid on the Presidency
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
Amid the sound and fury of overblown influencers and overpriced food, there was fresh evidence of a resurgence in American tennis.
The celebrated expression “Anyone for tennis?” derives from a line in George Bernard Shaw’s 1910 play “Misalliance.” But in recent years the quaint phrase has taken on new meaning at the U.S. Open, the final Grand Slam tennis tournament of the season, held at the USTA Billie Jean Tennis Center at Flushing, Queens.
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By LUKE FUNK|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By BENNY AVNI|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
The celebrated expression “Anyone for tennis?” derives from a line in George Bernard Shaw’s 1910 play “Misalliance.” But in recent years the quaint phrase has taken on new meaning at the U.S. Open, the final Grand Slam tennis tournament of the season, held at the USTA Billie Jean Tennis Center at Flushing, Queens.
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