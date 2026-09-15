A Raid on the Presidency
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
Fifteen of them are fighting back.
Published:
Updated:
In August, 15 New York sheriffs received letters from Governor Kathy Hochul and Attorney General Letitia James ordering them to terminate agreements with the federal government to detain deportable aliens who have been taken into custody for offenses committed in their counties.
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By LUKE FUNK|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By BENNY AVNI|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
In August, 15 New York sheriffs received letters from Governor Kathy Hochul and Attorney General Letitia James ordering them to terminate agreements with the federal government to detain deportable aliens who have been taken into custody for offenses committed in their counties.
Already have a subscription? Sign in to continue reading
Cancel anytime
By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Cancel anytime