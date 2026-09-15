A Raid on the Presidency
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
Roger Guenveur Smith, a friend and collaborator of the late artist, delivers an energetic but uneven portrait.
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The actor, writer, and director Roger Guenveur Smith has previously won acclaim with one-man shows recognizing figures ranging from Black Panthers co-founder Huey P. Newton to Rodney King to Otto Frank, Anne’s father. For his latest outing, Mr. Smith, a stage and screen veteran also noted for his work with Spike Lee, has found a subject he knew as a friend and collaborator: Jean-Michel Basquiat, the neo-expressionist painter who blazed a brilliant career before dying of a heroin overdose at just 27 years old.
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By LUKE FUNK|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By BENNY AVNI|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
The actor, writer, and director Roger Guenveur Smith has previously won acclaim with one-man shows recognizing figures ranging from Black Panthers co-founder Huey P. Newton to Rodney King to Otto Frank, Anne’s father. For his latest outing, Mr. Smith, a stage and screen veteran also noted for his work with Spike Lee, has found a subject he knew as a friend and collaborator: Jean-Michel Basquiat, the neo-expressionist painter who blazed a brilliant career before dying of a heroin overdose at just 27 years old.
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