The actor, writer, and director Roger Guenveur Smith has previously won acclaim with one-man shows recognizing figures ranging from Black Panthers co-founder Huey P. Newton to Rodney King to Otto Frank, Anne’s father. For his latest outing, Mr. Smith, a stage and screen veteran also noted for his work with Spike Lee, has found a subject he knew as a friend and collaborator: Jean-Michel Basquiat, the neo-expressionist painter who blazed a brilliant career before dying of a heroin overdose at just 27 years old.