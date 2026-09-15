A Raid on the Presidency
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
The second highest ranking official at the department is worried that a statue of a bucking bull resembles the pagan god, Baal.
A statue of a bucking bull, chosen by State Department officials to celebrate the American West at an international exposition in Serbia, is stirring up a debate inside the department over concerns it resembles an ancient pagan god of fertility, Baal.
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By LUKE FUNK|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By BENNY AVNI|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
A statue of a bucking bull, chosen by State Department officials to celebrate the American West at an international exposition in Serbia, is stirring up a debate inside the department over concerns it resembles an ancient pagan god of fertility, Baal.
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