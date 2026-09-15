A Raid on the Presidency
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
Marin Ireland draws on her own experience of domestic violence for ‘Pre-Existing Condition,’ a drama that has grown stronger since its first staging two years ago.
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Write what you know, the old adage tells us. But that task isn’t always as simple as it sounds. Certainly, it required courage for Marin Ireland, an actress long admired for her work in theater and film, to draw on her personal bout with domestic violence to craft “Pre-Existing Condition,” a one-act play that premiered off-Broadway two years ago.
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By LUKE FUNK|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By BENNY AVNI|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
Write what you know, the old adage tells us. But that task isn’t always as simple as it sounds. Certainly, it required courage for Marin Ireland, an actress long admired for her work in theater and film, to draw on her personal bout with domestic violence to craft “Pre-Existing Condition,” a one-act play that premiered off-Broadway two years ago.
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