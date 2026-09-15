Alex Gibney’s “Knife: The Attempted Murder of Salman Rushdie” contains a fun fact about a subject for whom “fun” would not seem an applicable adjective. Before Salman Rushdie fully dedicated himself to writing, he worked in advertising. His signal achievement was coming up with descriptive terminology for Aero candy bars. Mr. Gibney, who separately recently premiered a documentary about Elon Musk at the Venice Film Festival, includes a snippet of a television spot in which an unctuous cafe pianist pitches woo with an attractive brunette. He does so by extolling the “irresistibubble,” “adorabubble,” and “delectabubble” virtues of the chocolate at hand.