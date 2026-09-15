Amid the continued and persistent rumors as to who is going to be the next James Bond, Sir Gary Oldman has cheerily weighed in with his opinion. “It’s been rumored that he’s on the shortlist,” the Oscar-winning actor said. “We’re going to find out pretty soon, aren’t we? Because they have picked him. They have made their choice, but they have not announced it yet. So my fingers are crossed for Jack [Lowden].” The actor’s loyalty towards his “Slow Horses” co-star Mr. Lowden is mirrored by a growing sense that the 36-year-old Scotsman is the frontrunner for the part of the next 007, leapfrogging the likes of Callum Turner and Jacob Elordi in the process.