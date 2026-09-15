A Raid on the Presidency
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
Apple TV’s espionage drama has taken advantage of the absence of James Bond films to emerge as the smartest show on the small screen.
Published:
Updated:
Amid the continued and persistent rumors as to who is going to be the next James Bond, Sir Gary Oldman has cheerily weighed in with his opinion. “It’s been rumored that he’s on the shortlist,” the Oscar-winning actor said. “We’re going to find out pretty soon, aren’t we? Because they have picked him. They have made their choice, but they have not announced it yet. So my fingers are crossed for Jack [Lowden].” The actor’s loyalty towards his “Slow Horses” co-star Mr. Lowden is mirrored by a growing sense that the 36-year-old Scotsman is the frontrunner for the part of the next 007, leapfrogging the likes of Callum Turner and Jacob Elordi in the process.
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By LUKE FUNK|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By BENNY AVNI|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
Amid the continued and persistent rumors as to who is going to be the next James Bond, Sir Gary Oldman has cheerily weighed in with his opinion. “It’s been rumored that he’s on the shortlist,” the Oscar-winning actor said. “We’re going to find out pretty soon, aren’t we? Because they have picked him. They have made their choice, but they have not announced it yet. So my fingers are crossed for Jack [Lowden].” The actor’s loyalty towards his “Slow Horses” co-star Mr. Lowden is mirrored by a growing sense that the 36-year-old Scotsman is the frontrunner for the part of the next 007, leapfrogging the likes of Callum Turner and Jacob Elordi in the process.
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